WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt scores embarrassing own-goal in his first-ever start for Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt may have felt quite happy about getting his first-ever starting chance for Juventus against Inter Milan in the ongoing International Champions Cup game, but it did not take long for the smiles to be replaced by frowns. In the 10th minute, de Ligt scored an own-goal that helped Inter gain an early lead over the Bianconeris.

Watch the goal right here:

Juventus 0-1 Inter (De Ligt Own Goal) 😄Great corner from Sensi and flick on from Gagliardini pic.twitter.com/hBIja0ZB4n — InterYaLautaro (@InterYaLautaro) July 24, 2019

As you can see, de Ligt’s shot came off his knee and hence nothing much could have been done about it. Nevertheless, it indeed is a nightmare start for the 19-year-old youngster at his new club.

Speaking about the match, the Nerazzurri took charge of proceedings straightaway after kick-off and never allowed Juventus to settle. And after enjoying a decent spell of superiority in possession, Antonio Conte’s men forced a corner which the former AFC Ajax captain inadvertently diverted into the net, beyond the reach of a helpless Wojciech Szczesny the Bianconeri goalkeeper.

Overall, de Ligt clearly is not enjoying a good pre-season so far, as evident from the results today as well as in the previous game against Tottenham Hotspur, when he marked his debut for the club as a substitute in the second half.

In the previous match that was held on Sunday. Juventus conceded a goal just two minutes after he came on against Spurs. Later, during the injury time, he also failed to mark Spurs’ striker Harry Kane who then struck with a brilliant long-ranger to grant his side a much-needed win.