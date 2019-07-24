LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Juventus vs Inter Milan

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the International Champions Cup tie between Juventus and Inter Milan. You can follow this all-Italian fixture via our live blog here.

Two Serie A giants meet in the International Champions Cup today, July 24, in what promises to be an exciting tie. Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus takes on Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats.

Former Juventus boss Conte will face ex-team for the first time today. The Italian left the Bianconeri to have stints with Italy and Chelsea, before being appointed as the manager of Inter Milan earlier this summer.

Juventus, on the other hand, also employed a former Chelsea boss in Maurizio Sarri. Sarri ended his one-year stay with the Blues after the conclusion of the 2018/19 season to sign a deal with the Serie A champions.

Both sides will look to continue their pre-season preparations when they meet each other at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre in Nanjing, China.

You can follow the International Champions Cup match via our live blog here: