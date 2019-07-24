WATCH: Marco Asensio suffers serious injury in Real Madrid win over Arsenal, leaves in ambulance

Marco Asensio had a complete turnaround in emotions during Real Madrid’s penalty shootout win over Arsenal, scoring the equaliser but then suffering a serious injury.

Asensio made it 2-2 after some smart teamwork before the goal, but soon after went down seemingly without much of a touch from an Arsenal player.

They say the worst kind of injuries are the ones that happen without contact, and that certainly appears to be the case with Asensio, who was stretchered off the field, and later had to leave the stadium in an ambulance.

Marco Asensio abandona el estadio FedEx en ambulancia. Tiene mala pinta la lesión del madridista. @ElTransistorOC @OndaCero_es pic.twitter.com/dgzpgNJOzf — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) July 24, 2019

Preliminary scans were performed on the Spaniard after he left the field of play, and multiple reports now suggest that the attacking midfielder could have ruptured his cruciate ligament.

MARCA 🚨 : First scans confirm the worst. Marco Asensio has ruptured his cruciate ligament. pic.twitter.com/yGqUecH5nI — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) July 24, 2019

This creates a major problem for Los Blancos just before the start of the new La Liga season, as one of their go-to men could be out for months due to this injury.

Though the likes of Eden Hazard and young Rodrygo Goes might be able to fill in, it puts the futures of Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos in serious doubt ahead of their proposed moves abroad.