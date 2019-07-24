Gareth Bale turns zero from hero as he misses penalty despite Real Madrid victory over Arsenal

On Wednesday, La Liga giants Real Madrid completed a brilliant turnaround against Premier League club Arsenal, to win against them in the International Champions Cup on penalties despite a horror miss from Gareth Bale.

Earlier, Arsenal had a 2-0 lead at half-time but Real Madrid equalized in the second half, thereby taking the game to penalties.

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a penalty goal courtesy of Alexandre Lacazette, who scored from the spot after Los Blancos star Nacho handled the ball in his own penalty area. Nacho was also sent off a result of his offence.

In the 24th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored for the Gunners before Sokratis Papastathopoulos got sent-off for a foul. Both sides were thus down to ten men before the referee blew his whistle to signal the completion of the first half.

During the second half, Real Madrid played with a lot of intent and their efforts bore fruit in the 56th minute, when Gareth Bale who had come off the bench, scored to cut short Arsenal’s lead by one goal and thereby become a hero for his side.

Three minutes later, Marco Asensio’s solid finish equalized the scoreline and both teams remained in the 2-2 deadlock for the remaining part of regulation time.

The game was hence to be decided on penalties and the shootout progressed in the following manner:

Regulation time is up here at @FedExField, so we're heading to penalties to decide a winner between @realmadriden and @Arsenal! — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 24, 2019

Robbie Burton | Penalty Missed@Arsenal: ✅❌✅❌❌@realmadrid: ❌✅✅✅ Real Madrid win on penalties! — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 24, 2019

Watch the video of the shootout, right here:

After scoring a goal and also working on a goal-line clearance, Bale almost cost Madrid the game with his miss in the shootout – as you can see in the video above. His dodgy run-up and weak shot did nothing to deceive Arsenal goalkeeper Damian Martinez who made a simple save in the end.

But later, Isco, Raphael Varane and Vinicius Jr. made no mistake in their subsequent penalty attempts for Real Madrid. While Reiss Nelson and Bakary Saka scored for the Gunners, Granit Xhaka, Robbie Burton and Nacho Monreal misfired altogether, to grant Los Blancos their first win in the 2019 International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid’s next game is against local rivals Atletico Madrid on 27th July.