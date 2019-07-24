WATCH: Gareth Bale silences critics with goal and goal-line clearance for Real Madrid against Arsenal

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale made headlines on Wednesday as he silenced his critics in style – with a goal and a goal-line clearance for his team who were facing Arsenal in the International Champions Cup game at the FedEx Field in Maryland, USA.

The Welshman was benched in the first half as the likes of Luka Jovic, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio started ahead of him as the referee blew his whistle for kick-off. Soon, Real Madrid conceded a penalty goal and later, Arsenal doubled their lead to return to the dugout with a score of 2-0 at half-time.

Bale then came on at the beginning of the second-half as a substitution to midfield star Eden Hazard. And only eleven minutes later, he scored one back for Los Blancos to cut short Arsenal’s lead by one goal.

Watch the goal here:

The 30-year-old latched on to a loose ball in the box and poked his effort into the net, after a combined effort from Marcelo and Marco Asensio opened up the Arsenal defence and exposed their goal post to the Welshman.

A few minutes later, he also made a goal-line clearance as you can observe from the tweet below:

Gareth Bale mete un gol y también nos salva de otro en la línea. 😱 pic.twitter.com/tWX3KeQE4j — Madridismo Global (@MadridismoGL) July 24, 2019

What a brilliant way to silence critics!