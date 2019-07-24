WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo tackles a security guard during Juventus training pitch invasion in China

Cristiano Ronaldo sure likes to have fun, and he was at it once again, this time in the thick of a pitch invasion by a passionate fan in China.

CR7 was among the numerous players involved in pre season training for Juventus in China, ahead of their match against Serie A rivals Inter Milan in the lead up to the new Italian domestic season.

However, training was temporarily disrupted after a fan decided to become a part of the action, and mild chaos ensued as security officials attempted to get a hold of the perpetrator.

What was most bizarre however, was the fact that none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself decided to give his teammates a laugh at the very same time, by jumping into a security guard at the exact same point.

The Portuguese superstar comes running in and appears to tackle the poor guard who was just doing his job, and seems visibly surprised by what just happened.

Needless to say, Ronaldo’s Juve teammates had a good laugh and so did he.