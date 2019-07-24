WATCH: Alexandre Lacazette gives Arsenal the lead after Real Madrid star gets sent off for handball

Real Madrid and Arsenal are currently battling against each other in the ongoing International Champions Cup game at the FedEx Field in Maryland, USA and after a surprising turn of events, Arsenal find themselves leading 2-0 at the end of the first half.

The Gunners received their earliest opportunity to lead in the 10th minute when Real Madrid star Nacho’s handball inside their own penalty box resulted in a penalty for Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette stepped up to take the kick and made no mistake as he opened the scoring for the Premier League side.

Nacho also received a red card for his offence and got sent off just nine minutes after the referee blew his whistle to signal kick-off. Check out the enter incident right here:

Lacazette’s calm and composed finish was also a spectacular sight, with the ball knocking at both posts before creeping its way in, past Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane played three of his new signings – striker Luka Jovic, right-back Ferland Mendy and star midfielder Eden Hazard – in the first half, but they have been unable to score in the game so far. In the 24th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead for the Gunners with yet another brilliant finish.