WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo entertains young Singapore fan who ‘invades’ the Juventus dugout

Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo began his season with a superb goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup match held on Sunday. Later in the game, Ronaldo bagged headlines in a unique fashion – by making the day of a young fan who “invaded” the dugout to meet him.

Check out the incident right below:

"Everyone wants to meet the great man" Cristiano Ronaldo has made this kids day! 🙌#ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/cr0Ikx6kOu — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 21, 2019

What a guy. His heart is made of sparkly Gold. ❤Cristiano Ronaldo just made this kid's day 😍❤ Posted by Faboo Adii on Sunday, July 21, 2019

The 34-year-old scored the Bianconeri‘s second goal of the day in the 60th minute, Ronaldo scored his side’s second of the game in the 60th minute, after Erik Lamela opened the scoring for Tottenham in the 30th minute followed by Gonzalo Higuain’s equalizer for Juventus in the 56th minute.

Three minutes after scoring the goal, manager Maurizio Sarri allowed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to come off the field and he was substituted with Matheus Pereira.

Fast-forward to the 80th minute and television cameras picked up Ronaldo entertaining a youngster on the bench. As you can see in the videos above, he interacted with the kid for a while before giving him a high-five as well.

We've heard of pitch invaders, but how about a bench invader?! Of course there will be one with Juventus's @Cristiano involved. #ICCSG #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/YyGlMbzXlY — Ngau Kai Yan (@KaiTFS) July 21, 2019

It was previously unknown as to how the young Juventus fan got onto the pitch to meet Ronaldo, but it appears that Sarri made it happen.

The Italian manager spoke to the media after the game and revealed he made sure security didn’t take him away. “I thought security was going to come for him,” he said, before adding:

“When it is a kid it is not a pitch invasion, it is a moment of joy.”

Quotes via Mike Keegan of Daily Mail.