International Champions Cup 2019: Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

Both Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur will get their respective pre-season tours underway on Sunday, when they face each other in an important International Champions Cup clash at the Singapore National Stadium.

Both teams last faced each other in 2018 in the Champions League round-of-16, with Juventus emerging winners on an aggregate score of 4-3.

Since then, the Bianconeri have undergone some massive changes, the biggest of those being the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2018 and Matthijs de Ligt just a few days earlier, in July 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur, however, remain the same more-or-less, though they recently offloaded Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid and welcomed Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais.

Without further ado, here are the essential details about the upcoming Juventus – Tottenham game:

When to watch International Champions Cup

The ICC 2019 match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on July 21, 2019, and will kick off at 7:30 pm SGT/HKT (5:00 pm IST).

Where to watch International Champions Cup

Football fans in Brunei and Malaysia can follow the competition via Astro, with all 18 matches bring broadcasted live. Furthermore, SuperSport will show the live matches with English commentary while Arena will present them in Malay.

Meanwhile, those in Indonesia can watch the tournament on TVRI with 16 of the 18 matches being live in-simulcast.

Singapore, which will host two legs of the tournament, will also broadcast the matches. Mediacorp will present the games with all 18 live on Toggle.

PPTV will broadcast the matches in Thailand.

Meanwhile, those who are unable to watch the matches live can follow our live blog on foxsportsasia.com.