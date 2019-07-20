International Champions Cup 2019: Juventus squad announced, Higuain included despite Roma exit rumours

It has been established that star striker Gonzalo Higuain will be a part of the Juventus squad that will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on Sunday.

The match will be held at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore on 21st July and kick-off is expected to take place at 7:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST).

Meanwhile, it is former Real Madrid and Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain that makes most of the headlines as manager Maurizio Sarri has chosen to make him a part of the squad that will face the 2018-19 Champions League finalists on Sunday.

The full squad is as follows:

It can be observed that the club has included its new signings Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon – apart from the names that feature regularly, like Cristiano Ronaldo himself, Mario Mandzukic, Miralem Pjanic, Bonucci and Blaise Matuidi – in their squad list, but fellow arrival Aaron Ramsey and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini are both absent.

Higuain, who returned to Juventus from Chelsea this July, was expected to be loaned to Serie A giants AS Roma but based on his selection to the squad for the upcoming game, it is to be understood that neither Juventus nor Roma have arrived at a final decision regarding the player’s future.

Speaking last month, however, Higuain’s brother and agent Nicola said the striker will not play for another Serie A club this term.

“Higuain in Italy will play only for Juventus. Two years of [his] contract remain and will be respected,” Nicola Higuain tweeted.

Quotes via The World Game.