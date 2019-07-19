Conte on Man United star Lukaku: I like him as a player

Manchester United face Inter in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, with Antonio Conte still keen on Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte feels Romelu Lukaku would be an important signing for Inter as the striker continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Lukaku is yet to feature for United in pre-season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer citing fitness issues for his continued absence from the team.

The Belgium international will not play when United take on Inter in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

With Inter set to sell former captain Mauro Icardi, a new striker is needed at San Siro ahead of the new season.

Conte denied being frustrated at Inter’s inability to land Lukaku but accepted the Nerazzurri need attacking reinforcements.

“Lukaku is a player of Manchester United,” Inter boss Conte told reporters. “I know him very well from the days when I was coach of Chelsea, but today he is a player of Manchester, this is the truth.

“I like him as a player and I consider him an important element for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market.

“We know very well our situation at the moment and we will see what happens but for now Lukaku is a United player.

“For sure it’s not easy to play without a striker at the beginning of the season like this. The market is still open.”

| CONFERENCE#Conte: “Tomorrow, we have an important match. At this level, it’s difficult to see it as just a friendly and it will also be the same for them. Our pre-season is going well, I hope to see improvements in my team.”#ManUtdInter #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/zpTlx7bAFz — Inter (@Inter_en) July 19, 2019

Inter have confirmed Icardi and Radja Nainggolan will be allowed to leave the club, with Conte backing the club’s decision.

“The situation is very clear [with Icardi],” Conte added..”The club was very clear to tell that he is out of Inter’s project and this is the reality in this moment.

“I will play against Manchester United without any strikers. [Nainggolan] is out of the project.”