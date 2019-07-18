Arsenal 2 Bayern Munich 1: Nketiah scores dramatic late winner

Arsenal overcame Bayern Munich at the International Champions Cup thanks to a late Eddie Nketiah goal.
Eddie Nketiah scored a late winner to see Arsenal edge Bayern Munich 2-1 at the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.
Nketiah tapped in an 88th-minute winner for the Premier League outfit at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.
A strong Arsenal line-up took the lead early in the second half when Bayern defender Louis Poznanski scored an own goal.
But the German giants equalised through Robert Lewandowski, who struck with a brilliant header in the 71st minute.
However, Nketiah would claim a win for Arsenal with a late tap-in after the contest opened up in the final half-hour.
EDDIE! EDDIE! EDDIE!
1-2 (88)
#ArsenalinUSA x #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/NzDkvLtc5g
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 18, 2019
While Bayern – who handed a debut to Benjamin Pavard in the second half following his arrival from Stuttgart – looked dangerous on the counter-attack, it was Arsenal appearing more likely to break through.
However, the Bundesliga champions almost opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.
Thomas Muller met David Alaba’s low cross from the left, but the forward was denied by Bernd Leno from close range, before the Arsenal goalkeeper also pushed away a Daniels Ontuzans strike.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then led a blistering Arsenal counter-attack before playing in Ozil, who was denied by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from an angle in the 38th minute.
Chance! @Aubameyang7 leads a counter-attack with a fast-paced run from deep, before sliding the ball across for @MesutOzil1088
Mesut’s shot is saved and Bayern clear the danger
0-0 (38)
#ArsenalinUSA x #ICC2019 pic.twitter.com/Umh5QJA8GJ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 18, 2019
Henrikh Mkhitaryan picked out Aubameyang with a pass to the right and the attacker’s cross was turned into his own net by Poznanski.
That led to a far more open encounter as chances start to come at both ends, with Leno tipping a Kingsley Coman strike over the crossbar in the 66th minute.
Bayern drew level five minutes later, Lewandowski – introduced at half-time – brilliantly heading a Serge Gnabry cross into the top corner.
Gnabry forced Emiliano Martinez, who replaced Leno at the break, into a diving save from 25 yards before Coman fired just wide of the goalkeeper’s post in the 81st minute.
Moments after Nketiah forced a save from Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, the 20-year-old forward found a winner.
Tyreece John-Jules played a one-two with Calum Chambers before crossing for Nketiah to tap in and make it 2-1.