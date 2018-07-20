Fabregas: Chelsea need Hazard

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits the club needs star forward Eden Hazard and hopes they are able to stave off interest from Real Madrid and keep him at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is reportedly one of Real Madrid’s key transfer targets this window, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Serie A champions Juventus.

However, Fabregas has urged the 27-year-old to stay at Chelsea, who have recently appointed Maurizo Sarri as their new manager following Antonio Conte’s exit.

“I won’t lie, I speak to him often,” the Spaniard told the press.

“He is the best player at the club and we need a Chelsea to keep the best players. He knows the fans love him and a player we love to play with. For sure, we want him to stay.”

Hazard scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season.