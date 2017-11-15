Neymar: We couldn’t break down England

Neymar said Brazil tried everything but could not break down a defensively committed England side in their international friendly 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
England boss Gareth Southgate put out a youthful and inexperienced side against the former World Champions at Wembley.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez, who named man of the match in what was his first start, both began the tie, while Dominic Solanke picked up his first senior cap with a second-half appearance. Tammy Abraham was also a second-half substitute.
After the match, Neymar explained: "We tried everything. We had possession, we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad used to defending more than other teams.
"But I'm satisfied with our game. We didn't give chances to our opponents, we tried to create some. We made things difficult for them and that's a good thing for us.
"It's a good way of training, of working, of seeing what's lacking so that we could win, score.
"But I'm happy with the year we've had, that we will end it in a good manner, and that's all that matters."
Gabriel Jesus, who played for 76 minutes before being replaced by Roberto Firmino, added: "This game gives a good impression of us. I guess it sums up our year, a very good one.
"Today we played against a very strong squad, tactically, technically and physically. It wouldn't be easy and we knew it.
"We also made things difficult for them and, as I´ve said, the only thing that didn't come was a goal."