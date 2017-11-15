Neymar: We couldn’t break down England

Neymar said Brazil tried everything but could not break down a defensively committed England side in their international friendly 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

England boss Gareth Southgate put out a youthful and inexperienced side against the former World Champions at Wembley.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez, who named man of the match in what was his first start, both began the tie, while Dominic Solanke picked up his first senior cap with a second-half appearance. Tammy Abraham was also a second-half substitute.

After the match, Neymar explained: "We tried everything. We had possession, we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad used to defending more than other teams.

TUDO IGUAL! #Brasil e Inglaterra ficaram no 0-0 em Londres, na última partida da #SeleçãoBrasileira em 2017 ??⚽ . ?: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF #GigantesPorNatureza #SomosFutebol #Futebol A post shared by Seleção Brasileira de Futebol (@cbf_futebol) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

"But I'm satisfied with our game. We didn't give chances to our opponents, we tried to create some. We made things difficult for them and that's a good thing for us.

"It's a good way of training, of working, of seeing what's lacking so that we could win, score.

"But I'm happy with the year we've had, that we will end it in a good manner, and that's all that matters."

Gabriel Jesus, who played for 76 minutes before being replaced by Roberto Firmino, added: "This game gives a good impression of us. I guess it sums up our year, a very good one.

"Today we played against a very strong squad, tactically, technically and physically. It wouldn't be easy and we knew it.

"We also made things difficult for them and, as I´ve said, the only thing that didn't come was a goal."