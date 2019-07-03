A hamstring strain prevented Megan Rapinoe from facing England, but she gave the United States a fitness boost by training on Wednesday.

Megan Rapinoe handed the United States a fitness boost by training the morning after she missed their Women’s World Cup semi-final win over England.

The 33-year-old forward, who has scored five times in France, missed Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Lionesses in Lyon with a “slight” hamstring strain.

Rapinoe said after the game she expected to be fit to feature in Sunday’s final – when USA will face either Netherlands or Sweden – and there was an encouraging sign on Wednesday as she trained with those members of Jill Ellis’ squad who did not start on Tuesday.

In the session open to the media, Rapinoe was involved in both the stretching and jogging exercises having only watched on while the rest of USA’s squad warmed up before their game on Tuesday.