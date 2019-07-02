England star Bronze gets a pizza the limelight

A well-known pizza chain has backed former employee Lucy Bronze by changing their Headingley store’s signage.

England international Lucy Bronze will head into Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semi-final against the United States in Lyon with a major slice of support from back home.

Bronze, described by Lionesses boss Phil Neville as “the best player in the world” following the last-eight victory over Norway on Thursday, was a student at Leeds Beckett University and helped fund her studies by working at the Headingley branch of Domino’s.

And the pizza outlet has moved to mark the achievements of their former employee by changing their signage to the appropriate colour!

Bronze will no doubt be hoping for a dough-minant England win against the States to push her side one step closer to World Cup glory!