England coach Phil Neville branded Cameroon’s behaviour “unacceptable” but opposite number Alain Djeumfa did not share his point of view.

Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa defended his players after their enraged reaction to VAR decisions in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to England at the Women’s World Cup, claiming they suffered a “miscarriage of justice”.

The Indomitable Lionesses made emotional pleas to the referee after England’s second goal was allowed to stand and a number of players were in tears after Cameroon had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before half-time in the last-16 clash.

Djeumfa was involved in pitch-side protests as he and his staff reacted to a game in which everything seemed to go wrong for Cameroon, but he did not agree with England coach Phil Neville’s assessment that his players’ behaviour was “unacceptable”.

The Cameroon boss was asked to respond to suggestions that a racist incident had sparked the protests, but he told reporters: “No, I just said it was a miscarriage of justice.

3 – England’s 3-0 win over Cameroon was their second-biggest margin of victory in a Women’s World Cup game, only behind their 6-1 win over Argentina in the 2007 group stage. Rolling. #FIFAWWC #ENGCAM pic.twitter.com/dk2ZqFgdOz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2019

“I won’t go any further than that. This is football, it’s a sport and occasionally a referee makes mistakes but ultimately the referee made a lot of mistakes tonight.

“The players never stopped and refused to play.

“Ultimately I think my players were examples and occasionally when you are in a state of shock, you can lose your cool.

“I don’t think the players refused and I think they showed professionalism.”