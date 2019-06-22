Thailand head coach and manager resign after 2-0 defeat to Chile at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Thailand head coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian and manager Nualphan Lamsam have resigned after Thailand crashed out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with a 2-0 defeat to Chile.

Thailand women bowed out of the World Cup being held in France after suffering their third successive defeat in the group stages. The Thais had suffered a 13-0 defeat to United States in the opener before going down to Sweden 5-1 in their second game.

🇹🇭 Emotional scenes after the goal. pic.twitter.com/qySxApMAiB — WoSo Viewer ✪ (@WoSoViewer) June 16, 2019

Former Thailand goalkeeper Nuengrutai had served as the head coach of the national women’s team after first taking charge in 2014 and leading the nation to their first ever appearance at the World Cup in 2015.

“We were unable to improve our results from the last World Cup We have to accept that the other teams in our group are better than we are,” said 47-year-old Nuengrutai announcing her resignation.

“The coach and I already agreed that we will end our roles. It’s been a pleasure for me after 12 years being part of the team. Thank you all the players for the hard work and for their support,” said Nualphan (viaThe Nation).

“But I still support several players who have been hired by my company,” siad Nualphan who is also the president and CEO of Muang Thai Insurance and chairperson of Thai League club Port FC.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)