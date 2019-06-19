Marta makes World Cup history with record 17th goal

Brazil star Marta scored her 17th World Cup goal on Tuesday, moving clear of former Germany forward Miroslav Klose’s tally of 16.

Marta made history as she scored a record 17th World Cup goal to put Brazil ahead against Italy on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had moved level with former Germany star Miroslav Klose’s haul of 16 goals with her penalty in a 3-2 defeat to Australia in Brazil’s second Group C match.

And Marta moved one clear of Klose when she scored again from 12 yards to open the scoring in Valenciennes in the 74th minute.

Elena Linari’s clumsy lunge on Debinha gave referee Lucila Venegas Montes little choice but to point to the spot, and Marta duly kept her composure to send Laura Giuliani the wrong way to make history.

That earned Brazil a 1-0 win that ensured they advanced to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.