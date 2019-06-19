Brazil’s Alves ruled out of Women’s World Cup

A thigh injury sustained in training on Monday means Andressa Alves has played her last game for Brazil at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Brazil forward Andressa Alves will miss the rest of the Women’s World Cup due to a thigh problem.

Alves sustained the injury in training on Monday and announced via social media prior to Brazil’s meeting with Italy on Tuesday she will play no further part in the tournament.

The Barcelona star was named in Vadao’s starting line-up for the Selecao’s first two Group C matches against Jamaica and Australia.

“It’s hard to write anything at the moment. I ended up getting an injury in training yesterday, a thigh injury and I’m out of the World Cup,” Alves wrote on Instagram.

“It is certainly the worst day in football for me. I cannot believe this happened in my best moment. I have a feeling of enormous frustration and anger.

“Today and during the rest of the World Cup I’ll be more of a loving Selecao fan, screaming every minute.”