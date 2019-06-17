WATCH: Kanjana Sungngoen scores the first goal for Thailand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Thailand’s Kanjana Sungngoen became the first goal-scorer for her team in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, as her injury-time finish became Thailand’s sole consolation during the 5-1 loss to Sweden in a Group F fixture on Sunday, June 16.

This was Thailand’s second game in the tournament after they faced an enormous 13-0 defeat against the USA on 12th June.

Thailand started poorly against Sweden as well, as Linda Sembrant (6′), Kosovare Asllani (19′) and Fridolina Rolfo (42′) helped the latter to a solid 3-0 lead before the referee blew his whistle to mark the end of the first-half.

Their fourth goal was scored by Lina Hurtig in the 81st minute and the scoreline stayed 4-0 in favour of Sweden until the end of regulation time. Play resumed as the referee called for five minutes of injury time and magic happened for Thailand exactly one minute later.

Thai striker Sungngoen displayed great athleticism and skill as she chased the ball to the edge of Sweden’s six-yard box before firing her shot past Swedish goalkeeper Hedwig Lindahl. Though Sweden immediately added another goal to their tally via Elin Rubensson, the Thai dugout did not stop their celebration.

Watch the goal here:

Quite understandably, Thailand’s maiden goal also resulted in fans reacting on Twitter. Check out some of the responses below:

Happy to see Thailand’s women score a goal! I’m not sure I’d be able to make that run in the 91st minute! Well deserved for a team that has shown a lot of heart. #WWC2019 — Power, Max (@birdofirnony) June 16, 2019

The way Thailand celebrated their first goal in the Women’s World Cup was amazing — Nathan (@nathan__aguirre) June 16, 2019

Thailand women’s team just scored a goal in the #WWC2019. It almost brought a tear to my eye. — Jared Walters (@JaredDWalters) June 16, 2019

And Thailand 🇹🇭 scores their 1st goal 🥅 in their history since qualifying to their 1st Women’s World Cup in 2015 this is their 2nd Women’s World Cup. — Donato Garcia (@DonatoGarcia12) June 16, 2019

So far, the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup has not been kind to Thailand as they are currently placed at the bottom of the Group F table with two defeats from two games. They have conceded a total of 18 goals while managing to score just once so far.