Women’s World Cup Review: France and Germany on brink of last 16

Hosts France and Olympic champions Germany are both on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after claiming slender wins over Norway and Spain respectively on Wednesday.

France and Norway played out a gripping encounter in Nice, but a contentious penalty ultimately made the difference.

Valerie Gauvin put the hosts in front less than a minute after the break, though Wendie Renard’s calamitous own goal a few minutes later left France looking destined for a point.

But, following a VAR review, Ingrid Syrstad Engen was adjudged to have caught Marion Torrent with her studs after winning the ball and Eugenie Le Sommer buried the penalty, putting France in complete control of Group A.

Germany continued their perfect start in Group B, beating Spain 1-0 in Valenciennes thanks to Sara Dabritz’s goal just before the break.

They were second best for periods of the game, with Spain having the better of possession and more shots, but La Roja paid the price for missed chances.

Germany were without key midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, though they still managed to do enough, with Dabritz punishing poor defending late in the first half to put her side within touching distance of the last 16.

Nigeria remain in with a shout of reaching the knockout phase thanks to their 2-0 win over South Korea, who themselves are on the brink of elimination.

Kim Do-yeon put Nigeria in front with an own goal, volleying beyond her own onrushing goalkeeper just before the half-hour mark.

Asisat Oshoala rounded things off 15 minutes from time, the Barcelona player latching on to Chidinma Okeke’s fine pass and finishing from a tight angle.