Twitter reacts as Thailand concede thirteen goals against USA in FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United States of America Women’s National Team signalled their intent as they beat Thailand by thirteen goals to nil in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 2015 Champions showed no mercy, with Alex Morgan scoring five herself. Here’s how the social media reacted to their huge win.

Alex Morgan led the USA Women’s National Team to a memorable win over Thailand, scoring five goals in the process. Meanwhile, the 2015 World Cup winners added eight more to Morgan’s tally, to beat Thailand by an overall margin of thirteen-nil.

Here’s how social media reacted to USA’s big win over their opponents.

I think people are allowed to admire the ruthlessness of the USA and also feel sympathy for Thailand. This is a World Cup where the top players want to showcase their talent, while those from the smaller nations, just want to wear their nation’s flag on their heart. #FIFAWWC — Kieran Theivam (Tayvam) (@KiersTheivam) June 11, 2019

The bottom line is that this game was not fair or ideal for either team. The #USWNT shouldn’t even have to consider not playing & celebrating 100%. Thailand shouldn’t be competing from such a disadvantaged position (support & funding). Both did their best given the situation — Yael Averbuch West (@Yael_Averbuch) June 11, 2019

my thailand lmaoooooo I love you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2019

Just keeping possession, not scoring intentionally, or any other form of taking it easy on a team at the highest level is disrespectful. Thailand worked hard to qualify and now they know what it will take 2 qualify again and continue 2 develop into a globally competitive side. — Lesle Gallimore (@CoachGallimore) June 11, 2019

Hey @thailand if u dont like us celbrating our thirteenth goal go get the ball out of the ocean — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) June 11, 2019

Totally ridiculous that people are claiming the USWNT were "classless" and "showboating" after beating Thailand 13-0. They celebrated every single goal and I'm glad they did. It's the World Cup, they worked hard for every single one of those and deserved the celebration. — Taylor Rae (@Taylor_Rae_33) June 12, 2019

California-born Thailand forward Miranda Nild had tears in her eyes as she spoke to media postgame. Proud of Thailand’s performance, 13-0 or not — recognizes where the programs are in relation to each other. U.S. players offered words of encouragement to Thai players postgame. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) June 11, 2019

I feel sorry for Thailand. But it’s sports, you either show up or put down. I hope they go back, train harder and come back stronger next time they face USA. — Kevin Darvish (@kevindarvish) June 12, 2019

USA is just really good and Thailand well not so good. Probably women's football in Asia is not really developed yet — Dartfreak Jacco (@JaccoKrook) June 12, 2019

And it's not Thailand's fault either. Thailand is 34th in women's soccer and 114th in men's soccer. The problem is the countries in the top 50 of the men's rankings that do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for their women's programs. — Kim McCauley (@lgbtqfc) June 11, 2019

You know what I like about Thailand in that game? You know what I respect? They took their ass-kicking like champs. They didn’t give up, and they didn’t whine about it being unfair. They were professionals. Men in the peanut gallery should do the same. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 12, 2019

Thailand offensive highlights in its match vs US Women’s National Team #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8leNhO9gyq — Denlesks (@Denlesks) June 11, 2019

Meanwhile, despite the poor result, Thailand can still qualify for the knockout stages, provided they achieve positive outcomes in their remaining two group games. The Southeast Asian side face Sweden next on June 16, before taking on Chile on June 20.

On the other hand, USA will go up against Chile on June 16 while Sweden on June 20. The number one ranked women’s football team in the world will be hoping for a similar performance as the one in 2015, when they won the competition.