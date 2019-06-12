FIFA Women's World Cup |

Twitter reacts as Thailand concede thirteen goals against USA in FIFA Women’s World Cup

The United States of America Women’s National Team signalled their intent as they beat Thailand by thirteen goals to nil in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 2015 Champions showed no mercy, with Alex Morgan scoring five herself. Here’s how the social media reacted to their huge win. 

Alex Morgan led the USA Women’s National Team to a memorable win over Thailand, scoring five goals in the process. Meanwhile, the 2015 World Cup winners added eight more to Morgan’s tally, to beat Thailand by an overall margin of thirteen-nil.



Meanwhile, despite the poor result, Thailand can still qualify for the knockout stages, provided they achieve positive outcomes in their remaining two group games. The Southeast Asian side face Sweden next on June 16, before taking on Chile on June 20.

On the other hand, USA will go up against Chile on June 16 while Sweden on June 20. The number one ranked women’s football team in the world will be hoping for a similar performance as the one in 2015, when they won the competition.

