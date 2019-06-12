Adverse weather halts Chile-Sweden clash

Thunderstorms in Rennes meant that the Women’s World Cup match between Chile and Sweden had to be halted.

Tuesday’s match at Roazhon Park started off in bright sunshine, but torrential rain started pouring down during the second half.

Stormy conditions finally forced the referee to stop play after 72 minutes, with both teams heading down the tunnel with the score at 0-0.

Sweden had been well on top prior to the break in play, but other than a Sofia Jakobsson header in the first half, had done little to trouble the opposition.