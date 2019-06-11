Germany’s Marozsan to miss at least two matches

Having suffered a broken toe against China, Dzsenifer Marozsan will be absent for at least Germany’s next two Women’s World Cup matches.

Germany star Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the rest of the Women’s World Cup group stage with a broken toe, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has confirmed.

Lyon midfielder Marozsan played on with the injury to her left foot in Saturday’s 1-0 win over China, but she will miss at least the next two matches.

Germany face Spain on Wednesday before taking on South Africa on Monday, with the 27-year-old’s fitness to be reassessed afterwards.

“[Marozsan] has broken her toe, which means she will not play any further part in the group stage,” Voss-Tecklenburg told a news conference.

“We will try to get her back on the pitch at the World Cup, but we cannot give a forecast.

“This injury hurts, especially for her, because this is a special World Cup for Dzseni. We cannot replace her, because she has special skills. We have to make up for that as a team.”

Team-mate Leonie Maier said: “We were all shocked and sad, but our squad is wide-ranging. We can compensate for the injury and will play for Maro.”

Marozsan has won the Champions League title four times – once with Frankfurt and on three occasions with Lyon – and previously captained her country.