Veteran Brazilian Formiga became the first player to appear at seven editions of the Women’s World Cup and the oldest to feature in the tournament when she lined up against Jamaica on Sunday.

The 41-year-old midfielder plays her club football for Paris Saint-Germain and came out of international retirement to give herself a chance of being involved in this summer’s tournament.

She was duly selected by Brazil boss Vadao, who did not hesitate to put her at the base of his midfield for the team’s opening Group C match in Grenoble.

Her inclusion in the starting XI at 41 years and 98 days saw her overtake Christie Rampone’s record. Rampone played for United States in the 2015 competition at the age of 40 years and 12 days,

In the men’s game, the record for the most World Cup selections is jointly held by German great Lothar Matthaus and the Mexican pair of Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, who each played in five tournaments.

In the Women’s World Cup, Japan’s Homare Sawa played in six tournaments for her country.

Formiga’s first World Cup came in 1995 and the closest she has come to being a champion was in 2007 when Brazil lost to Germany in the final.