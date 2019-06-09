FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: Europeans dominate as Germany, Spain and Norway record wins on the second day

There were wins for Germany, Spain and Norway in their respective matches on the second day of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 group stages in France on Saturday.

The European sides have dominated the proceedings in the first two days of the world championship winning all four games so far with China PR, South Africa and Nigeria the latest victims. Korea Republic had suffered a 4-0 defeat to hosts France on the opening day.

On Saturday, Germany, coached by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, registered a narrow 1-0 win over China in Group B at the Roazhon Park. 19-year-old Giulia Gwinn was the scorer of the winning goal in the 66th minute after the Chinese had wasted a couple of gilt-edged chances in the first half.

In the other match of Group B, Spain came back from behind to register a 3-1 win over South Africa who finished the game with 10 women. Thembi Kgatiana’s goal in the 25th minute had given the South Africans the lead until the 70th minute when Jennifer Hermoso made it 1-1 from the spot.

South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk handled the ball inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot from which Jennifer made no mistake. The Spanish forward will score her second, again from six yards, when VAR intervened to award a penalty to Spain in the 83rd minute.

It was a double whammy for the Africans as Nothando Vilakazi was shown the red card for the foul as well while Hermoso found her second to give Spain a 2-1 lead. Lucia Garcia sealed the result for Spanish women in the 89th minute making it 3-1.

Meanwhile, Norway registered a 3-0 win over Nigeria in their opening match in Group A to go level on points with hosts France. Guro Reiten opened the scoring for the Norwegians in the 17th minute before Lisa-Marie Utland made it 2-0 in the 34th minute.

An own goal from Osinachi Ohale gave Norway a 3-0 lead in the 37th minute as they cruised to a comfortable win in their opener.