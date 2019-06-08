FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: France thrash Korea Republic 4-0 in tournament opener

Hosts France recorded an emphatic 4-0 win over Korea Republic in the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

The French women, coached by Corinne Diacre, hardly broke a sweat through the 90 minutes and launched into the lead as early as the ninth minute through Eugenie Le Sommer in the Group A fixture.

That was only match 1/52, you say? This summer is going to be FUN. #FRAKOR | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/zFMYSKW6Ih — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 7, 2019

Defender Wendie Renard was the next to register her name on the scoresheet as she headed in the second goal for France in the 35th minute. The defender will strike again before the end of the first half, yet again with a header, to make it 3-0 for the hosts in the second minute of the injury time.

It was more of the same in the second half as the South Koreans struggled failing to register a single shot on target for the whole 90 minutes. France, though, would find the fourth and final goal five minutes from time as midfielder Amandine Henry curled in in front of over 45,000 fans at the Paris venue.

“I think we started the game well. I think we got things on the right track and we made our task easier by scoring relatively quickly. We didn’t lose track of things after that second goal was disallowed, but what was important was scoring a second goal – we even did better than that because we found a third goal as well – we’d made things easy by half-time,” said France coach Diacre after the game.

Norway will face Nigeria in another Group A fixture on Saturday. Meanwhile in Group B, Germany will face China PR while Spain face South Africa.