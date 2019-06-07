Be prepared for Mana Iwabuchi to raise a Storm at FIFA Women’s World Cup

The month of June is set to be graced by the emergence of some very gifted individuals blessed with uncanny abilities. And we’re not just referring to the release of the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France kicking off on June 7, the most talented footballers around the globe will be battling it out for the biggest prize on offer.

Over the course of the next month, many factors will come into play in deciding who falls short and who goes all the way in their quest for glory.

But, one woman who always seems in control of all the elements – akin to X-Men icon Storm – when she is out on the pitch is Japan’s Mana Iwabuchi.

Superpower: Absolute control over all elements on the field

Speed: 4.5/5

Strength: 3/5

Resilience: 4/5

Instinct: 4.5/5

Like many of the X-Men, Iwabuchi’s powers manifested from a young age and her prodigious talent saw her make her debut at the age of just 14.

By the time she was 20, the skillful attacker was already a Women’s World Cup winner following Nadeshiko’s triumph in 2011, and plying her trade in Germany with Hoffenheim, which preceded a three-year stint at Bayern Munich.

With no shortage of experience, it is sometimes easy to forget that she is still only 26 and could still get even better.

After the disappointment of losing to United States in the final at the last Women’s World Cup in 2015, Japan have gone some way in making amends by winning the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where Iwabuchi was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Nonetheless, the time for full redemption has arrived and – with Iwabuchi leading the charge – Japan have to once again be regarded as contenders for the crown at France 2019.