Will Ji So-yun and her Magneto-like abilities stand out at 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The month of June is set to be graced by the emergence of some very gifted individuals blessed with uncanny abilities. And we’re not just referring to the release of the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

When the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in France on June 7, the most talented footballers around the globe will be battling it out for the biggest prize on offer.

Fully deserving to be mentioned in that breath of elite talent is Korea Republic’s Ji So-yun.

Superpower: Magnetic control over the ball

Speed: 4/5

Strength: 3.5/5

Resilience: 3.5/5

Instinct: 5/5

With 115 caps to her name, Ji is one of Taegeuk Nanja’s most-experienced campaigners and has been playing in England with Chelsea since signing for them in 2014 when she was only 22.

In her time there, she has won two Women’s FA Cups and it is easy to see why her managed labelled her as “one of the best midfielders in the world”.

An uncanny ability to attract to her feet before distributing it with full control of pace and precision, it almost seems as though she has magnetic powers.

Just like Magneto and Professor X, Ji will also head to the Women’s World Cup as one of Korea Republic’s leaders alongside fellow England-based compatriot Cho So-hyun, as they look to guide the next generation of heroines.

Fortunately for the South Koreans, unlike how Magneto and Professor X ultimately ended up on opposing sides, Ji and Cho very much share a similar goal: to fire their country to success.