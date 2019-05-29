FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: Thailand name 23-strong final squad for the world championship

Thailand women’s national team head coach Nuengruethai Sathongwien has named a 23-strong final squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 slated to begin on June 15 in France.

Thailand are in Group F of the Women’s World Cup where they will battle the United States of America (USA), Chile and Sweden for a place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

The 23-member Thailand squad features two US-based players as Kennesaw State Owls goalkeeper Tiffany Darunee Sornpao joined California Golden Bears forward Suchawadee Nildhamrong who has been a regular for the Thais since 2017.

Goalkeeper Yada Sengyong and midfielder Nipowan Punyosuk were the two players to drop out from the 25-strong squad that had travelled to Europe and faced France in a 3-0 defeat earlier this week.

As many as 15 players from Thailand’s 2015 World Cup squad have found their place four years later as well including that of Kanjana Sangngoen, Orathai Srimanee Taneekarn Dangda, Pisamai Sornsai and Sunisa Srangthaisong.

Thailand will face Belgium national team in a friendly on June 1 before facing Belgian club Kontich on June 4 in another preparatory match.

Thailand squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Waraporn Boonsing, Sukanya Chor Charoenying, Tiffany Darunee Sornpao.

Defenders: Duangnapa Sritala, Natthakran Chinwong, Kanjanaporn Saengkoon, Warunee Phetwiset, Khwanrudi Saengchan, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Ainon Phancha, Pitsamai Sornsai, Phonphirun Philawan.

Midfielders: Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intamee, Wilaiporn Boothduang, Chuchuen Sudarat, Rattikan Thongsombut, Orapin Waenngoen.

Forwards: Orathai Srimanee, Saowalak Pengngam, Taneekarn Dangda, Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, Suchawadee Nildhamrong.