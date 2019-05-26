Thailand women build up to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with a 3-0 defeat to hosts France

Thailand women’s national team began their preparations in Europe for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with a 3-0 defeat to hosts France at the Stade de la Source.

France, ranked fourth in the world, faced a tough fight against Thailand in the first half, but finally broke through in the 61st minute through 33-year-old midfielder Elise Bussaglia.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kadidiatou Diani then scored twice late in the match to condemn Thailand to a 3-0 defeat in their first preparatory game in Europe before the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Though suffering defeat, there were several positives to take from the defeat for Nuengrutai Srathongvian’s side who will now travel to Belgium to face the Belgian women’s national team next week in their second preparatory game.

Second-half goals from Elise Bussaglia and a brace from @kady944 earn Les Bleues a 3-0 win over Thailand! Well done, ladies! #FRATHA 🇫🇷🇹🇭 #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/3dgVQIsgaM — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) May 25, 2019

The Women’s World Cup will be held in France from June 15 to July 15 with 24 teams from across the globe participating. Thailand are pitted with the United States of America (USA), Chile and Sweden in Group F of the competition while France are pooled in Group A with Korea Republic, Norway and Nigeria.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Thailand)