Popping up all over the field, Kanjana Sungngoen is Thailand’s Nightcrawler

The month of June is set to be graced by the emergence of some very gifted individuals blessed with uncanny abilities. And we’re not just referring to the release of the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

When the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in France on June 7, the most talented footballers around the globe will be battling it out for the biggest prize on offer.

And the one player that could prove crucial to Thailand’s prospects is winger Kanjana Sungngoen.

Superpower: Ability to seemingly teleport anywhere on the pitch

Speed: 5/5

Strength: 3/5

Resilience: 4.5/5

Instinct: 3.5/5

From the way she covers every blade of grass on the field, instantly popping up to help out in defence having only just embarked on a marauding run forward, it sometimes seems that the only plausible explanation for her omnipresence is the fact that she does possess superpowers.

Perhaps even a Nightcrawler-esque ability to teleport.

Kanjana was part of the Thailand side that made their World Cup debut at the previous edition in 2015, where they managed to pick up a win over Ivory Coast.

Four years on, the Thais will be looking to show improvement and potentially make the Round of 16, with Kanjana looking the lead what would be a superheroine effort.