FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: Thailand name 25-strong squad that will travel to Europe for preparations

Thailand have trimmed their squad to 25 members before they fly to Europe in preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 to be held in France from June 15 to July 15.

The Thailand women had announced a 31-member squad earlier, but have shortlisted it to 25 players who will travel to Europe where they will face France in a friendly on May 25.

Thailand will have to cut the list to 21 players before the start of the tournament.

Thailand are pooled into Group F of the tournament along with United State of America (USA), Chile and Sweden. They open their campaign against the USA on June 11 followed by games against Sweden and Chile on June 16 and 20 respectively.

Thailand’s 25-member squad for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Waraporn Boonsing, Yada Sengyong, Sukanya Chor Charoenying, Tiffany Darunee Chantrak

Defenders: Duangnapa Sritala, Natthakran Chinwong, Kanjanaporn Saengkoon, Warunee Phetwiset, Khwanrudi Saengchan, Sunisa Srangthaisong, Ainon Phancha, Pitsamai Sornsai, Phonphirun Philawan

Midfielders: Pikul Khueanpet, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Punyosuk, Wilaiporn Boothduang, Chuchuen Sudarat, Rattikan Thongsombut, Orapin Waenngoen

Forwards: Orathai Srimanee, Saowalak Pengngam, Taneekarn Dangda, Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, Suchawadee Nildhamrong