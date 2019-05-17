FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: Chelsea star Ji So-yun headlines 23-strong Korea Republic squad

Chelsea FC’s Ji So-yun and West Ham United’s Cho So-hyun are the star names to feature as Korea Republic announced their final 23-member squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup will be held in France from June 7 to July 7 and Korea Republic, coached by Yoon Deok-yeo, are pooled with hosts France, Norway and Nigeria in Group A of the competition.

Chelsea FC Women’s Ji is the all-time leading goal scorer for the South Korean national team while West Ham’s Cho is the most capped international.

The squad includes 10 players from the Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels side who are the women’s domestic champions in the country. 21-year-old midfielder Kang Chae-rim and 22-year-old striker Son Hwa-yeon are the only players aged 23 or under.

Korea Republic’s final squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Kang Ga-ae, Jung Bo-ram, Kim Min-jeong

Defenders: Kim Hye-ri, Shin Dam-yeong, Lim Seon-joo, Kim Do-yeon, Jang Sel-gi , Lee Eun-mi, Hwang Bo-ram, Jeong Yeong-a

Midfielders: Cho So-hyun (C), Lee Young-Ju, Lee So-dam, Kang Chae-rim, Kang Yu-mi, Moon Mi-ra, Lee Min-a

Forwards: Jung Seol-bin, Ji So-yun, Lee Geum-min, Yeo Min-ji, Son Hwa-yeon