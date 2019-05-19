Can Cyclops-like Li Ying optic blast China PR to glory at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The month of June is set to be graced by the emergence of some very gifted individuals blessed with uncanny abilities. And we’re not just referring to the release of the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

When the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in France on June 7, the most talented footballers around the globe will be battling it out for the biggest prize on offer.

And hoping to fire China PR to glory will be the sharp-shooting Li Ying, whose deadly accuracy and composure in setting the example is remarkably similar to X-Men leader Cyclops.

Superpower: Deadly accuracy

Speed: 4/5

Strength: 3/5

Resilience: 4.5/5

Instinct: 4/5

In stars such as Wang Shuang and Li Dongna, the Steel Roses do have other influential figures in the team, just like how the X-Men can always also count on the likes of Wolverine and Storm.

But there is just something about the way that Li Ying goes about her business with minimal of fuss while maintaining the highest of standards.

China do have her to thank for even getting this far, as her seven goals at last year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup – which saw her finish as the tournament’s top scorer – went a long way in them finishing third and booking their ticket to France.

In similar vein to how Cyclops rarely misses with his optic blasts, Li’s deadly eye for goal could just go a long way in the Chinese making an impact and potentially even emulating the class of 1999 that finished runners-up.