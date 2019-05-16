WATCH: ”We don’t have balls, but we know how to use them” – Germany women’s football team with a message you need to hear!

The Germany women’s football team put out a really strong message ahead of their participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup next month – and it’s a must watch for all football fans!

2019 has been a year of evolution for football in many aspects, namely with VAR being incorporated into the scheme of things in a big way. But the sport has also thrown up more than its fair share of ugly moments, with instances of blatant racism and discrimination coming to the fore disturbingly often.

For most fans however, united in their unbridled love of the sport, it is of paramount importance to fight against the unsavoury elements that no one wants to see poison the beautiful game.

The latest battle cry towards that cause has been lent by the German women’s football team as they gear up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 to be held in France from June 7 to July 7.

For many – fans of the sport though they may be – it isn’t even common knowledge that the premier women’s football tournament is taking place in less than a month’s time.

If you’re one of them, then this gutsy, brilliant message from the German women’s football team is especially aimed at you.

P.S They may not have balls, but they certainly know how to use them.

