FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019: 16-year-old Mary Fowler included as Australia announce 23-strong squad

Australia head coach Ante Milicic has named 16-year-old prodigy Mary Fowler in his 23-member final squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 to begin in France on June 7.

The teenager who has been in top form for the youth sides of Matildas in recent years is on course to become the youngest ever Australian player at the Women’s World Cup.

Fowler who already has four senior appearances for Australia plays for Bankstown City and was also part of the Matildas squad that made it to the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship via the qualifiers held in Myanmar from April 26 to 30. She had scored seven goals in three matches as Australia progressed along with hosts Myanmar.

Forward Sam Kerr will captain the side while Steph Catley will serve as her deputy. Former AFC Women’s Player of the Year winners Caitlin Foord and Katrina Gorry as well as Australia’s all-time top scorer Lisa De Vanna are all part of the squad while Kyah Simon is one of the notable absentees.

Australia are pooled into Group C of the Women’s World Cup where they will face Italy, Brazil and Jamaica.

Australia’s 23-member squad for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold

Defenders: Gema Simon, Clare Polkinghorne, Laura Alleway, Stephane Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter, Teigen Allen

Midfielders: Aivi Luik, Chloe Logarzo, Elise Kellond-Knight, Emily Van Egmond, Katrina Gorry, Amy Harrison, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Sam Kerr, Catilin Foord, Lisa De Vanna, Emily Gielnik, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler