Japan announce 23-member squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France

Japan head coach Asako Takakura has named her 23-member final squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in France from June 7 to July 7.

Former Japan international Takakura has gone for a youthful-looking squad, however five members of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011 still feature in an effort to blend youth with experience.

28-year-old Saki Kumagai, who plays for Olympique Lyon in France, will captain the Nadeshiko and is one among those five who lifted the trophy in 2011 along with Mizuho Sakaguchi, Aya Sameshima, Rumi Utsugi and Mana Iwabuchi.

The Asian champions’ roster also comprises of four players — Moeka Minami, Asato Miyagawa, Riko Ueki and Jun Endo — who won the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup last year in France. Chika Hirao, Hina Sugita, Narumi Miura, Rikako Kobayasahi, Yui Hasegawa and Risa Shimuzu are all aged 22 or under.

Japan are in Group D of the FIFA Women’s World Cup where they will battle England, Scotland and Argentina for a place in the Round of 16.

Japan’s 23-member squad for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda, Ayaka Yamashita, Chika Hirao

Defenders: Aya Sameshima, Rumi Utsugi, Saki Kumagai, Shiori Miyake, Risa Shimizu, Nana Ichise, Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami

Midfielders: Mizuho Sakaguchi, Emi Nakajima, Yuka Momiki, Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Narumi Miura

Forwards: Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi, Kumi Yokoyama, Rikako Kobayashi, Riko Ueki, Jun Endo