Sam Kerr set to arise as the Dark Phoenix at 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

In less than a month, the highly-anticipated X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theatres and, with the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicking off in June too, is there anyone in world football right now more similar to Jean Grey than Australia’s Sam Kerr?

With 31 goals in 76 international games, Kerr boasts a near-superhuman scoring record for the Matildas but, then again, it should not come as that much of a surprise considering she does appear to genuinely possess superpowers.

Blessed with tremendous speed and agility, the fleet-footed forward effortlessly charges past defenders en route to goal.

Superpower: Uncanny ability to find the back of the net

Speed: 4.5/5

Strength: 3.5/5

Resilience: 4/5

Instinct: 5/5

Yet, unlike other one-dimensional heroines, Kerr has several strings to her bow and her greatest asset is arguably her elevated mental capabilities, as she has displayed on countless occasions an uncanny instinct to put the ball into the back of the net. Perhaps the scariest prospect for those who dare stand in her way?

The fact that – still only 25 – Kerr is still yet to fully reach the peak of her powers.

Just like Jean Grey was before the Phoenix awakened.