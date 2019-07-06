FIFA confirm two separate bids from ASEAN to host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021

FIFA, the world governing body for football, have confirmed that Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia have officially bid to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021.

In fact, all eight nations who had expressed interest to host the U-20 World Cup back in May have gone ahead and made their bids official.

While Myanmar Football Federation and Football Association of Thailand will join hands for a joint bid, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) have bid independently for the world championship.

“All eight Member Associations who expressed interest in hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 have confirmed their participation in the bidding process by submitting the relevant terms and conditions by 21 June,” AFC said in a statement.

“As some have opted for a joint application, a total of five bids will be in the race as they prepare to submit their proposals by 30 August,” it said.

Three of five bids for the U-20 World Cup is from Asia.

“In accordance with the Overview of the Bidding Process, FIFA will review and assess the bids received, and a final decision is then expected to be made by the FIFA Council at its next meeting in Shanghai, China PR, on 23 and 24 October,” the statement read.

Bahrain Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and United Arab Emirates Football Association have come together for one joint bid while Myanmar and Thailand are the countries involved in the other joint bid.

Apart from them, Indonesia, Brazil and Peru have submitted bid documents to FIFA.