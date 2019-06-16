FIFA U20 World Cup: Lee Kang-in wins Golden Ball; Real Madrid star awarded Golden Glove

The 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup is over with Ukraine lifting their first title. The European side beat Korea Republic in the final by three goals to one to finish the competition with a trophy. While Valencia’s Lee Kang-in was awarded the Golden Ball, one Real Madrid star won the Golden Glove.

Valencia and Korea Republic star Lee Kang-in was awarded the Golden Ball for the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup. Lee was instrumental in his side’s run to the final, where they were eventually beaten by Ukraine, despite going ahead after just five minutes. He also scored two goals during the competition, with both coming from the spot.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Erling Haland picked up the Golden Boot award for his nine goals – all of which were scored in a single game!

While Lee was awarded the Golden Ball and Haland the Golden Boot, Real Madrid starlet Andriy Lunin picked up the Golden Glove. Lunin, who also lifted the trophy with Ukraine, kept three clean sheets during the tournament and conceded just four goals.

Lunin joined Real Madrid last summer from Zorya Luhansk and was immediately loaned to fellow La Liga side Leganes, where he spent the entire season. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old custodian is touted for a return to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, where he could potentially replace the outgoing Keylor Navas.