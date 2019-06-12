FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic defeat Ecuador 1-0 to reach their first-ever final

Korea Republic created history on Tuesday when they defeated Ecuador 1-0 to reach the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time in history.

The South Koreans will make their first-ever final appearance in the U-20 World Cup after a Choi Jum goal helped them overcome the South American side in a neck-and-neck battle at the Arena Lublin in Poland.

🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷 FULL TIME from Lublin! @theKFA are #U20WC finalists for the first time and will meet @FFUKRAINE Saturday in Lodz with the trophy on the line 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/W1cPpEQBxP — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 11, 2019

Jun scored the winning goal in the 39th minute of the game as he curled the ball into the goal at the end of a move that was orchestrated by Valencia CF starlet Lee Kang-in.

There was a stroke of fortune for the South Koreans in the game as the winning goal came just moments after Ecuador attacker Leonardo Campano had hit the woodwork with an effort while goalkeeper Lee Gwan-yeon made a spectacular save to deny Campano from a header towards the dying minutes of the game.

In the final of the U-20 World Cup to be held on June 15 at the Stadion Widzewa in Lodz, Korea Republic youngsters will now face Ukraine who defeated Italy 1-0 in the other semifinal.

Konoplia ➡️ Buletsa ➡️ ⚽️🥅 The goal that sealed 🇺🇦 @FFUKRAINE‘s first trip to the #U20WC final 👌 pic.twitter.com/bX7gcfyEF7 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 11, 2019

After a goalless first half, Serhii Buletsa scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute when he turned in a cross from Yukhym Konoplia to send Ukraine through to their first final in the U-20 World Cup meaning that we will have new U-20 world champion come June 15.

Ukraine finished the game with 10 men after Denys Popov was sent off in the 79th minute, but they held on to their 1-0 lead to ensure their passage to the final.