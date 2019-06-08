FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: First semifinal match-up decided as Ukraine and Italy progress

Ukraine and Italy on Friday became the first two teams to book a place in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 underway in Poland.

In the first quarterfinal of the U-20 World Cup, Ukraine registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Colombia who finished the game with 10 men after Johan Carbonero was dismissed in the dying moments of the game.

FULL TIME from Lodz! 🇺🇦 @FFUKRAINE advance to their first #U20WC semi-final 💪 They’ll face the winner of tonight’s match between 🇮🇹 @Vivo_Azzurro & 🇲🇱 Mali — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 7, 2019

Ukraine had taken the lead in the 11th minute of the game through Danylo Sikan who took full advantage of a defensive mix-up in the South American side’s backline.

That was how the score remained at full time as the Ukrainian defence held firm only allowing Colombia a single shot on target in the whole 90 minutes despite having a healthy 63 per cent of the ball possession.

In the semifinals, they will face Italy who defeated 10-man Mali 4-2 in a thrilling second quarterfinal on Friday.

Mali got off to a disastrous star as they conceded the opener in the 12th minute which was a gift from their own player Ibrahima Kone. Soon, they went down to 10 men as Ousmane Daikite was sent off in the 21st minute for a dangerous tackle on Luca Pellegrini.

However, they managed to get back in the game when Sekou Koita found an equaliser in the 38th minute. Andrea Pinnamonti once again gave the Italians the lead in the 60th minute, but Mali were not ones to back down.

How’s that for placement? 🎯 Davide Frattesi’s clincher for @Vivo_Azzurro is our #U20WC Goal of the Day 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/NviYWroYgC — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 7, 2019

They made it 2-2 in the 79th minute with a well-taken goal from Mohamed Camara, but Pinnamonti struck again from the penalty spot four minutes later to make it 3-2.

The result was sealed in the very next minute when Davide Frattesi to make it 4-2.

USA will face Ecuador in the third quarterfinal while Korea Republic take on Senegal in the final last-eight fixture on Saturday.