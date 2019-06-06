FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Who will battle who in the quarterfinals of the youth championship

The Round of 16 matches in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Poland came to a conclusion the other day and the quarterfinal stage is all set to commence on Friday.

Eight teams have made it past the first knockout stage of the 22nd U-20 World Cup with only three matches standing in their way of lifting the prestigious youth football crown.

The teams that have made it to the last eight of the Poland 2019 are Korea Republic, Colombia, Ukraine, Mali, United States, Italy, Ecuador and Senegal.

None of the eight teams in the quarterfinals have previously won the competition meaning that we will have a new U-20 World Cup champion come June 15!

The quarter-finals are set 🔒 Which teams do you think will make up the last 4️⃣?#U20WC pic.twitter.com/7VDIvzbYdm — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 4, 2019

And here’s how the battle lines are drawn in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019…

Quarterfinal 1 – Colombia vs Ukraine – June 7

Quarterfinal 2 – Italy vs Mali – June 7

Quarterfinal 3 – United States vs Ecuador – June 8

Quarterfinal 4 – Korea Republic vs Senegal – June 8

Semifinal 1 – Winners of QF1 vs Winners of QF2 – June 11

Semifinal 2 – Winners of QF3 vs Winners of QF4 – June 11

Final – Winners of SF1 vs Winners of SF2 – June 15

🇨🇴🇺🇦🇮🇹🇲🇱🇺🇸🇪🇨🇰🇷🇸🇳 It’s official: A first-time champion will be crowned at the #U20WC 🆕👑🏆 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2019

Colombia reached the quarterfinals of the tournament after overcoming New Zealand in penalty shootouts at the end of gripping 120 minutes of football. The South Americans will now Ukraine who thrashed Panama 4-1 in their Round of 16 tie.

Italy, who are one of the favourites for the title, edged past hosts Poland 1-0 thanks to a first-half penalty from Andrea Pinamonti and will now face Mali who knocked out South American giants Argentina 5-4 in penalties in the final R16 fixture.

United States have made it to the quarterfinals after winning a five-goal thriller against France with Justin Rennicks’s 83rd minute goal handing them a 3-2 win. The US will now have a battle against Ecuador who progressed to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams and then thrashed Uruguay 3-1 to seal a last eight berth.

Korea Republic, meanwhile, edged past Japan in an all-Asian clash as Oh Se-hun scored the decisive goal six minutes from time and will now face Senegal who overcame Nigeria 2-1 in an all-African clash.