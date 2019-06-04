FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Senegal down Nigeria in West African derby; Ecuador, Ukraine reach their first quarterfinals

Senegal defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a Round of 16 tie of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 at the Lodz Stadium in Poland to enter the quarterfinals of the competition.

Amadou Sagna continued his fine form for Senegal as he opened the scoring in the knockout tie before Ibrahim Niane doubled their advantage deep into the first-half added time.

The Super Eagles managed to reduce the deficit early on in the second half as Success Makanjuola scored five minutes after the restart from a set-piece.

However, there was no success for the Nigerians as Senegal held on for the victory that help them reach the quarterfinals of the world championship where they will face the winners of an all-Asian clash between Japan and Korea Republic.

Ecuador stun Uruguay to reach quarterfinal

🎙 “Quinteroooooooooo!” Another Sergio with a clutch goal 🚀, this time for 🇪🇨 @FEFecuador at the #U20WC pic.twitter.com/JOLdQd7CsS — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 3, 2019

Ecuador, who had made it to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides, stunned Group C champions Uruguay 3-1 at the Arena Lublin.

Ronaldo Araujo had already given the Uruguayans a lead in the 11th minute, but Alexander Alvarado scored from the spot for Ecuador in the 35th minute to restore parity — Ecuador finally making a penalty count after wasting the first two awarded to them at the tournament.

Sergio Quintero then gave Ecuador the lead in the 75th minute when his low drive from the edge of the box found the back of the net. The victory was sealed in the 83rd minute as Bruno Mendez handled a goal-bound shot and saw the red card.

Gonzalo Plata made no mistake from the spot as the South Americans made it to their first-ever quarterfinals in the U-20 World Cup. They will face the winners of USA versus France tie in the next round.

Ukraine have it easy against Panama

HISTORY MADE AT POLAND 2019: Both 🇺🇦 Ukraine and 🇪🇨 Ecuador advance to the #U20WC quarter-finals for the first time. pic.twitter.com/tvisvsq8jn — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 3, 2019

Ukraine progressed to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Panama at the Tychy Stadium.

Danylo Sikan scored a first-half brace while Denys Popov also added another as Ukraine went 3-0 up before the half-time break against Panama who had reached the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Ernesto Walker pulled one back for Panama in the 50th minute of the game, but Serthiy Buletsa found the back of the net for the Ukrainians seven minutes from time to seal a 4-1 victory.

Ukraine join Ecuador in making their first quarterfinal appearance at the U-20 World Cup where they will face Colombia on Friday.