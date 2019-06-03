FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Italy and Colombia first teams to book quarterfinal berths

A solitary goal from Andrea Pinamonti was enough for Italy to register a 1-0 win over hosts Poland and seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019.

The goal came in the 38th minute from the penalty spot as Pinamonti chipped the ball past Poland goalkeeper Radosław Majecki to give his side the opener which would turn out to be the goal that sent the Italians to the last eight.

🇮🇹 Andrea Pinamonti: Cool as a cucumber 🥒 What’s your favourite panenka in football history?#U20WC pic.twitter.com/ZIOfiWFwom — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 2, 2019

Poland made several attempts to find a way back into the game, buoyed by their vociferous supporters. But, Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari was at the top of his game to shut the Poles down and ensure his team a victory in the Round of 16 game at the Stadion Miejski in Gdyni.

Italy will be making back-to-back appearances in the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup for the first time. They had defeated Zambia in the quarterfinals of the 2017 U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic 3-2 after extra time, but lost in the semifinals 3-1 to eventual champions England.

Italy will face the winners of the Argentina versus Mali tie in the quarterfinals this time around.

Colombia progress at the expense of New Zealand

ORGULLOSOS DE NUESTRA SELECCIÓN. ¡VAMOS COLOMBIA! 🇨🇴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6lNvvsADUQ — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 2, 2019

Penalty shootouts had to employed in the other Round of 16 encounter of the day as Colombia edged New Zealand to become the second nation in the quarterfinal at Poland.

Andre Reyes had given the South Americans the lead in the 11th minute, but the All Whites found an equaliser through Elijah Henry Just in the 35th minute. That is how the scoreline remained at the end of the regulation time as well as the extra time.

And New Zealand would have thought the game was theirs when Colombia missed their first two efforts from the spot. However, it was not to be as it was Colombia who progressed to make their first quarterfinal appearance since 2011.

They will now play the winners of the Ukraine vs Panama Round of 16 tie.