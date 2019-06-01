FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic defeat Argentina 2-1 to book Round of 16 berth

Korea Republic defeated Argentina 2-1 in their final group match to progress to the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 underway in Poland.

Argentina had already booked their berth in the knockout stages of the world championship going into the final matchday in Group F, but the South Koreans did not have it easy against the South American giants at the Tychy City Stadium.

FINAL GROUP F STANDINGS:

🇦🇷 @Argentina remain on top

🇰🇷 A statement win for @theKFA on the final matchday

🇵🇹 Portugal narrowly miss the last 16#U20WC pic.twitter.com/wlIWKctJk3 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 31, 2019

Korea Republic took the lead against the run of play three minutes before half time when Oh Se-hun found the back of the net and they would soon double their advantage 12 minutes after restart thanks to a goal from Cho Young-wook.

The Albiceleste gave their all to find a way back into the game, but had to be content with a consolation goal from Cristian Ferreira scored two minutes before the 90-minute mark.

However, that defeat did not knock them off their top spot in Group F as they emerged as the group winners despite tied with South Koreans on six points.

Meanwhile, European champions Portugal crashed out from the group after a 1-1 draw against South Africa — their tally of four points not enough to find a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

France, Mali and Panama through from Group E

🇫🇷 @FrenchTeam make it three wins from three

🇲🇱 Mali finish group runners-up #U20WC — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 31, 2019

A 3-2 defeat at the hands of France at the Stadion GOSiR on the final day of group stage action did not hamper Mali’s hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the U-20 World Cup.

France had taken the lead in the 12th minute through Mickael Cuisance only for Sekou Koita to equalise two minutes later. France then were awarded a penalty a few minute after the hour-mark which was drilled home by Moussa Diaby.

The Europeans will go 3-1 up three minutes before the 90 via a goal from Amine Gouiri. Ousmane Diakite scored deep into the second half injury time for Mali to halve the deficit but it wasn’t enough to avoid a defeat.

While France made it to the Round of 16 with a 100 per cent record in the group phase, Mali progressed as the runners-up with four points.

Panama also made it to the Round of 16 from Group E as one of the four best third-placed teams after a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.