FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Erling Haaland scores record triple hat-trick as Norway thrash Honduras 12-0

Erling Haaland, son of former Nottingham Forest and Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland, hit nine goals as Norway demolished Honduras in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday.

Norway and striker Haaland smashed U-20 World Cup records in the 12-0 win on their final matchday in Group C of the tournament underway in Poland.

FC Red Bull Salzburg forward Haaland’s nine-goal haul eclipsed the record for most goals scored in the U-20 finals — the previous best being Brazil attacker Adailton’s six goals in a 10-3 win against Korea Republic in 1997.

The scoreline was also the biggest win in the history of the U-20 World Cup.

Haaland scored his first goal of the game in the seventh minute and had piled up four more before the break as Norway ran riot in Poland.

Honduras, who had two players sent off, are out of the competition while Norway’s progression from the group stage is not certain despite their huge win. Having lost their previous two matches against Uruguay and New Zealand, they must wait to see if they progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Two new #U20WC records set:

Most goals scored in a match: Erling Haland (9)

Biggest win — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 30, 2019

In the other match of Group C, Uruguay defeated New Zealand 2-0 to secure the top spot in the group. Both the teams had already secured their spot in the Round of 16 going into the match.

Darwin Nunez scored the opener for the South Americans in the 40th minute before Brian Rodriguez scored the second deep into the second half injury time.

Uruguay capped off their group stage commitments with a 100 per cent win record and took the summit with nine points while the All Whites progress as the runners-up with six points.

Nigeria progress from Group D after draw with Ukraine

Nigeria have booked a spot in the knockout stages of the U-20 World Cup as one of the four best third-placed teams despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in their final group match.

Danylo Sikan had given Ukraine the lead at the half-hour mark, but a Muhamed Tijani penalty in the 51st minute salvaged an all-important point for the Super Eagles which took their tally to four points from three matches.

Round of 16 🔜

🇮🇹🇨🇴🇳🇿🇺🇾🇺🇦🇸🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸🇦🇷🇳🇬🇵🇱🇫🇷 Still in the running 🤞

🇪🇨🇳🇴🇵🇹🇰🇷🇲🇱🇵🇦🇸🇦🇿🇦#U20WC — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Ukraine progressed as the Group D winners collecting seven points. The United States of America (USA) took the runners-up spot in the group after a 1-0 win over Qatar in the other Group D fixture on Thursday.

Timothy Weah scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.