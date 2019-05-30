FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Japan through to Round of 16 after holding Italy to goalless draw

Japan progressed to the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Poland after holding Italy to a goalless draw in the final matchday of Group B.

Japan knew they had to avoid a defeat against group leaders Italy in order to book a place in the knockout stages of the world championships and that is what they did at the Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak Stadium where they were unlucky not to collect all three points against a weakened Italian team.

The Samurai Blue were the better of the two sides on the day and produced a string of chances, but failed to find the back of the net. The Japanese even failed to convert from 12 yards out as Hiroki Ito’s penalty kick in the 11th minute of the game was denied by Italy goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

However, they did manage to collect the precious one point that took them to the Round of 16 as Group B runners-up finishing ahead of Ecuador who finished with four points from three matches — one less than Japan. Meanwhile, Italy collected seven points to top the group.

Japan had held Ecuador to a 1-1 draw in their opener before defeating Mexico 3-0 in their first two matches in order to make a second consecutive appearance in the knockout stages of the U-20 World Cup.

FINAL GROUP B STANDINGS: 🇮🇹 Italy & 🇯🇵 Japan seal tickets to knockout stage 🎟🎟

🇪🇨 Ecuador will have to wait for other results to decide their Poland 2019 fate.#U20WC pic.twitter.com/wui7Mm2WTn — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 29, 2019

Ecuador who are looking to reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2011, meanwhile, will have to wait to see how things go in other groups in order to qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Hosts Poland progress despite finishing third

There was only going to be one player leaving Lublin Stadium with the match ball tonight: Juan Hernandez 🇨🇴 #U20WC pic.twitter.com/r0CMqLjFL8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 29, 2019

Poland were held to a goalless draw by Group A toppers Senegal at the Stadion Widzewa in Lodz, but that point was enough for the hosts to qualify for the knockout stages of the U-20 World Cup.

With four points from three group matches and a goal difference of +3, Poland finished third in Group A behind Senegal and Colombia, but will progress to the Round of 16 as one of four best third-placed finishers.

Colombia, meanwhile, thrashed Tahiti 6-0 in their final group engagement to finish with six points, but that wasn’t enough to take the top spot in the group as Senegal nicked it with a point more after the goalless draw against Poland.

Juan ‘Cucho’ Fernandez scored a hattrick for the South Americans while Luis Sinisterra joined him with a brace. Deiber Caicedo scored the sixth and final goal of the game after Tahiti were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute.